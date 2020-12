First up, we welcome Takaho Iwasaki, here to tell us about the upcoming Island Innovation Demo Day happening tomorrow, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020.

Then we welcome John Cummings from the Dept of Emergency Management and Molly Pierce from the Office of Economic Revitalization at the City & County of Honolulu. They join me to talk about OneOahu.org and COVID-19 Surge Testing.

