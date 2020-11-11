Episode 637: HTDC Virtual Tech Job Fair + Hawaii Career Pathways – Nov 11, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Alex Harris, Keala Peters, Stephen Schatz

First up, we have Ellen Ng from the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation here to tell us about the upcoming Virtual Tech Job Fair.

Then, we are joined by Alex Harris, VP of Programs from the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, Keala Peters, VP of Education and Workforce Development from the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and Stephen Schatz, Executive Director at Univ. of Hawaii’s P-20 Partnerships for Education, to talk about resources to navigate the Hawaii Career Pathway and the Hawaii Career Explorer.

