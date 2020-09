Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Ian Kitajima, Ifrah Khan, David Summers

First up we have Ian Kitajima, Tech Sherpa at Oceanit, and he’s here to tell us about a the next iteration of the Altino program. Sign up here for the virtual Altino car program developed by Oceanit.

Then we’re joined by Ifrah Khan from Usit and David Summers from Lead Roommate, both are part of the Blue Startups co-hort 12. They’re here to talk about the new reality of going through the Blue Startups accelerator program in the Covid-19 era.

