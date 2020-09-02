Episode 627: PPE Innovation Grant Program + Digital Currency Innovation Lab – Sept 2, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Wayne Layugan, Iris Ikeda, Liam Grist, Andrew Benson

First up the National Day of Civic Hacking is coming up on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Code for Hawaiʻi, Code for America, and the Brigade Network for the 2020 are teaming up to present NDoCH, which brings together civic leaders, public servants, designers, coders, and engaged citizens to partner with local government and community groups to tackle some of our toughest challenges.

Then we have Wayne Layugan, Sr Project Engineer at Innovate Hawaii at HTDC, and he’s here to tell us about a the PPE Innovation Grant program.

Next we are joined by Iris Ikeda from the Division of Financial Institutions in DCCA, Liam Grist from Cloud Nalu and Andrew Benson from River Financial to talk about cryptocurrency, innovation and the Digital Currency Innovation Lab.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes