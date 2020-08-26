Episode 626: Purple Maia Salesforce + Next Century Cities Digital Equity – Aug 26, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Keahi Selhorst, Francella Ochillo

First up, the next installment of the Manoa Heritage Center’s Virtual Kahaukani Conversations features guest speaker is Dr. Sam ‘Ohu Gon III who will be discussing the similarities and differences between Hawaiian and Western knowledge systems, and the future of collaborative knowledge and sharing to benefit us all. It’s free and takes place on Thursday, August 27, time: 5:00 pm. It’s free, register here.

Next we welcome Keahi Selhorst from Purple Maia, here to tell us about an opportunity to up skill Salesforce Certification Training. Don’t delay, registration closes on Friday, August 28.

Then we’re joined by Francella Ochillo from Next Century Cities to talk about digital equity, digital inclusion and why the US needs to rethink its policy of digital access.

