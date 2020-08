Photo (l:r) Katie Arita-Chang, Dr. Jenna Wallace, Dr. Neel Chauhan

First up we have Katie Arita-Chang, Director of Communications and Public Affairs from the Chamber of Commerce, here to tell us about the virtual job fair called Hawaii is Hiring.

Then we’re joined by Dr. Jenna Wallace, Doctor of Veternarian Medicine from Telapets.com and Dr. Neel Chauhan an MD at WePrescirbe to talk about telemedicine for both humans and pets.

