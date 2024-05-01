Episode 818: Piʻikū.co – May 1, 2024

On todayʻs show we talk with Kim Davidson, Piʻikū President and Agency Lead and May Sermonia, Piʻikū Internship Program Director. Weʻll find out how Piʻikū.co is building a talent pool for the tech sector.
