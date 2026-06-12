Episode 929: Makaliʻi Metrics – June 12, 2026

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Daniel Richardson

On todayʻs show we have Daniel Rihardson, Founder and CEO and Kūhaʻo Zane, Co-Founder of Makaliʻi Metrics, here to talk about data gathering, cultural knowledge, and establishing Hawaiiʻs first soil testing lab.

Episode 929: Makaliʻi Metrics – June 12, 2026