Episode 929: Makaliʻi Metrics – June 12, 2026

On todayʻs show we have Daniel Rihardson, Founder and CEO and Kūhaʻo Zane, Co-Founder of Makaliʻi Metrics, here to talk about data gathering, cultural knowledge, and establishing Hawaiiʻs first soil testing lab.
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On todayʻs show we have Daniel Rihardson, Founder and CEO and Kūhaʻo Zane, Co-Founder of Makaliʻi Metrics, here to talk about data gathering, cultural knowledge, and establishing Hawaiiʻs first soil testing lab.