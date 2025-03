Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Dotty Kelly-Paddock, Mona Curry

On todayʻs show we have Dotty Kelly-Paddock, President and Mona Curry, Emergency Manager, Board Member and Consultant of Hui o Hauula a nonprofit supporting equity and community resilience in the Ko`olauloa area on the island of Oahu. Dotty and Mona join me to talk about disaster preparedness and building a resilient network.