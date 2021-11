Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Brian Glazer

First up, we have Meli James co-founder of Mana Up, here to tell us about the upcoming 2021 Mana Up Showcase happening on Thursday, Nov 4, 2021.

Then, we are joined by Brian Glazer, from Hohonu, to talk about climate change, sensor technology, Paepae o Heeʻia and partnership with NOAA to support 54 communities in the US Southeast.

