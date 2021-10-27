Episode 687: Lacy Veach Day of Discovery & 5G Innovation Lab – Oct 27, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Adria Fung, Bernice Glenn, Kevin Miyashiro

First up, in partnership with the Hawai’i Attorney General, the Federal Communications Commission will host a virtual public webinar on spoofing and robocalls. The Webinar will begin at 11:30 a.m. Hawai’i time, tomorrow Thursday 10/28 and stream live on www.fcc.gov/live. It is a free virtual event and does not require advanced registration.

Nex we have Adria Fung, Robotics Education Specialist from the Hawaii Space Grant Consortium, on to tell us about the upcoming Astronaut Lacy Veach Day of Discovery.

Then, we are joined by Bernice Glenn, Sr. Advisor Pacific Strategy and Kevin Miyashiro, Executive Director at Pacific Impact Zone, to talk about Nine Twelve, the Hawaii Defense Alliance and the DOD Living Lab in Hawaii.

