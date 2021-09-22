Episode 682: Island Innovation Demo Day + Smart Health Card – Sept 22, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Takaho Iwasaki, Doug Murdock, Paul Meyer

First up, we have Takaho Iwasaki from Island Innovation, here to tell us about an upcoming Island Innovation Demo Day 2021. The application period for startups interested in pitching is now open.

Then, we are joined by Doug Murdock, State of Hawaii, Chief Information Officer and Paul Meyer, CEO of The Commons Project, who are here to talk about the Common Trust Network, Common Pass and the new SMART Health Card.

