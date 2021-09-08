Episode 680: HVCA Beyond Tourism + ʻIolani School’s ʻĀina Informatics – Sept 8, 2021

Photo (l:r) Meli James, Eric ʻIwakeliʻi Tong, Joanna Kobayashi

First up, we have Meli James from the Mana Up and HVCA here to tell us about an upcoming virtual event called: Beyond Tourism – Transforming Hawai’iʻs Economy Through Investment.

Then, we are joined by Joanna Kobayashi and Eric Tong from ʻIolani High School, who are here to talk about their recent Governorʻs Emergency Education Relief (GEER) award for ʻĀina Informatics, genomics and building a community of practice.

