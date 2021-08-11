Episode 676: Cloud Nalu + Honu Cooling Pack – Aug 11, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Liam Grist, Jay Andrews, Jimmie Harris

First up, we have Liam Grist from Cloud Nalu here to tell us about a Digital Currency Innovation Lab talk coming up called Bitcoin and 9000 Cryptocurrencies happening on Aug 12, 2021 at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox.

Then, we are joined by Jay Andrews, Director of Marketing and Jimmie Harris, Product Designer from Oceanit who are here to talk about a cool (literally), dual use innovation called the Honu Cooling Pack.

