Episode 673: AFCEA STEM Grants, Cybercamps & Digital Currency Innovation Lab – July 21, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Sanford Ching, Edward Mantanona, Iris Ikeda, Eddie Ponce

HTDC is facilitating access to free training in blockchain and crypto trading by The Blockchain Academy for Hawaii residents. There are only 60 seats available and admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Applications open July 21, 2021.

Next, we have Sanford Ching and Edward Mantanoña here to tell us about the AFCEA STEM grant program and an upcoming cybercamps.

Then, we are joined by Iris Ikeda, Commissioner of Financial Institutions at DCCA and Eddie Ponce from Coinme, who are here to talk about the Digital Currency Innovation Lab.

