Episode 667: HiEDB & Telehealth in Libraries – June 9, 2021

Photo (l:r) Jacqui Hoover, Sylvia Mann, Stacey Aldridge, Christina Higa

First up, we have Jacqui Hoover from the Hawaii Island Economic Development Board, here to tell us about an upcoming event called The Telescopes, Windmills and the Military aside, Why are Native Hawaiians Really Protesting? happening on June 17, 2021.

Then, we are joined by Sylvia Mann from the Genomics Section of the Department of Health, Stacey Aldridge, Head Librarian at the Hawaii State Public Libraries, and Christina Higa, co-director of the Pacific Basic Telehealth Resource Center are here to tell us about a unique collaboration to offer telehealth services in the public libraries.

