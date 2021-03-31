Episode 657: AWS Academy & PISCES – March 31, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Jarret Yip, Rodrigo Romo

First up, we have Jarret Yip from Workforce Development Division (he was formerly with PCATT where the cloud series is being offered) and heʻs here to tell us about Amazon Web Service Academy and getting cloud certified.

Then, we are joined by Rodrigo Romo, Executive Director to talk about the Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems and the High Altitude, Long Exposure drone, aka HAPSMobile.

