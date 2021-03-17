Episode 655: People & Bots and Symbrosia – March 17, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Michelle Cheung, Alexia Akbay, Jonathan Simonds

First up, we have Michelle Cheung from the TRUE Initiative here to tell us about the upcoming panel called The People and Bots Behind Safe Travels happening on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Then we welcome Alexia Akbay coFounder and CEO and Jonathan Simonds coFounder and CTO at Symbrosia to talk about their startup and launching the company at the Natural Energy Lab of Hawaii Authority (NELHA) in Kona.

