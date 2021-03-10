Episode 654: Sandbox Reopening + Molokai Digital Navigators – March 10, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Shane Makanui-Lopez, Rosie Davis, Judy Mikami, Daylen Casino

First up, we have Shane Mahanui-Lopez from the Entrepreneurs Sandbox here to tell us about the next Women in Technology interview and the reopening of the Entrepreneurs Sandbox.

Then, we are joined by Rosie Davis, Executive Director at Maui County Area Health Education (AHEC), Judy Mikami, Healthcare Specialist at Rural Health Care Consulting and Daylen Casino, past President of the Health Occupation Student Association on Molokai to talk about helping others navigate through the digital landscape.

