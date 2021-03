Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Timothy Tiu, Rep. Della Au Belatti, Rep. Scott Saiki

First up, we have Timothy Tiu from DBEDT here to tell us about HiSTEP and a webinar called Entering the China Market.

Then, we are joined by House Speaker Scott Saiki and Majority Leader Della Belatti to talk about the House use of technology to enable civil engagement and how itʻs been implemented on Capitol.Hawaii.Gov.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!