Episode 561: HVCA Awards: Haku Collective + Altres – Feb 17, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Kimie Miner, Barron Guss

This week weʻll jump right into our conversation and talk about the HVCA Innovation and Entrepreneurs Awards. I’d like to welcome Meli James, President of HVCA, Kimie Miner, singer, songwriter and owner of Haku Collective, and Barron Guss, President of Altres. They’re here to talk about innovating through these challenging times. Catch the HVCA Entrepreneurs Awards on KHON at 7pm on Saturday Feb 20, 2021. Also, be sure to register for for special giveaways.

