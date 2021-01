Photo (l:r) Brad Bennett, Christina Higa, David Miyashiro

This week we╩╗ll jump right into our conversation about Digital Equity. We welcome Christina Higa, co-Director of the Pacific Basin Telehealth Resource Center, Brad Bennett, network coordinator at Kuauli Digital Opportunities and David Miyashiro, Executive Director at Hawaii Kids Can and they’re here to talk about digital equity, the Broadband Hui and eliminating the digital divide.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!

Stream MP3