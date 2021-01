Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Jared Kushi, Pono Shim, Omar Sultan

First up, we have Jared Kushi from Koosh Media here to tell us about the launch of Hawaiiverse, Hawaiiʻs largest platform for coupons and giveaways.

Then, we are joined by Omar Sultan from Sultan Ventures and Pono Shim from Oahu Economic Development Board, to talk about the Aloha Connects Innovation and the lessons learned having completed the program.

Stream MP3