Episode 644: Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 – Dec 30, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lun, Sean Taketa MacLaughlin, Sean Davis

With the Emergency COVID relief bill, formally known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, signed by President Trump on Sunday, Dec 27, 2020, we explore why it is important for broadband (search the document for broadband) and the implications for Hawaii. With that, we welcome Sean Davis, Research and Policy Director at NDIA, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, and Sean Taketa McLaughlin, Executive Director from Access Humbolt, public access channel in Humboldt, CA.

