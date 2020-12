First up, we have Meli James from the Hawaii Venture Capital Association here to tell us about the open nomination period for the upcoming HVCA Entrepreneur + Deal of the Year. Nominations close on Dec 26, 2020.

Then, we are joined by Brandon Kurisu, President of AIO Digital and Josh Quint, Epidemiologist from the Dept of Health, to talk about the exposure notification, contact tracing app called Aloha Safe Alert.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes