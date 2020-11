Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Shelby Oliver, Wayne Murphy

On the show today we welcome Wayne Murphy, Co-Founder & Partner at HATCH the aquaculture accelerator based at NELHA and Shelby Oliver cofounder of Sea Warden. They’re here to talk about the aquaculture startup world and scaling an aquaculture business from Kona. The Hatch 2020 Demo Day take place on December 3, 2020.

