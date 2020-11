Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Michelle Cheung, David Miyashiro, Christine Sakuda

First up, we have Michelle Cheung from the TRUE Initiative here to tell us about a Gartner webinar on Pragmatic Infrastructure and Cloud Strategy coming up on November 12.

Then, we are joined by Christine Sakuda from Transform Hawaii Government and David Miyashiro from Hawaii Kids Can to talk about civic engagement, tech, computer science in education and the evolving political landscape.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes