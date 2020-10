Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Caroline Julian-Freitas, Christine Sakuda

During this special pledge drive edition, we have Christine Sakuda, Executive Director at Transform Hawaii Government and Caroline Julian-Freitas Public Information Officer at Enterprise Technology Services, on the show to tell us about the 5th Hawaii Annual Code Challenge. The HACC kickoff is on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 and you can sign up here.

