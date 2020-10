Photo (l:r) Rodrigo Romo, Sean McLaughlin, Corey Shaffer

First up we have Rodrigo Romo, from the Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems to tell us about the Women in Space Exploration talks happening this week, through October 10th.

Then we’re joined by Corey Shaffer from Verizon Wireless and Sean McLaughlin from Access Humbolt to talk about the recent FCC auction of the 3.5GHz frequency and the typical use cases.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes