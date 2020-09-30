Episode 631: Hydrogen Day + Aloha Connects Innovation – Sept 30, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Rich Wacker, Omar Sultan

First up there is an event coming up on Oct 8th to celebrate and recognize Hydrogen Day. This event will feature virtual tours of hydrogen projects in Hawaii and a panel with leading hydrogen experts to discuss potential for hydrogen in the State.

Then we’re joined by Rich Wacker, CEO of American Savings Bank and Omar Sultan from XLR8HI to talk about the Aloha Connects Innovation program and how this program not only seeks to place unemployed workers into potential jobs but also helps grow the innovation sector.

