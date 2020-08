Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Mariel Triggs, Geoff Blackwell

On this episode we welcome Mariel Triggs who is the Chief Executive at MuralNet and Geoff Blackwell, Chief Strategy Officer of Amerind, a private Tribal governmental entity risk pool management corporation. They’re here to help us understand the FCC, spectrum allocation and the 2.5GHz Tribal window. We also talk about the Digital Reservation Act, co-sponsored by Senator Mazie Hirono.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes