Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Vince Smith, Fred Rodi

First up we have Vince Smith, here to tell us about the Mars 2020 and the NASA Perserverance Rover event at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox on July 16th. The NASA Mars 2020 launch date is on July 30, 2020.

Then we’re joined by Fred Rodi, President and co-founder of DR Fortress to talk about the role of the data center in delivering your content and applications over the Internet.

