Episode 616: #BlueStartups & Fiber to East Maui – June 17, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Dan Masutomi, Senator Kalani English, Bill Sides

First up, Blue Startups is hosting a discussion called Fundraising in the COVID era with Canaan Principal Rayfe Gaspar-Asaoka at their upcoming Insights for Resiliency webinar. Rayfe will discuss what has changed in the current fundraising environment. What can entrepreneurs expect from venture capitalists today given the shifting social and economic landscape? This takes place on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1:00pm.

We then welcome, Dan Masutomi, Director of Network Optimization & Subsea Engineering at Hawaiian Telcom, Senator Kalani English, representing Hana, Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi and Kahoʻolawe, and Bill Sides part of the Hana Broadband Committee. They’re here to tell us about running fiber along the road to East Maui and Hana.

